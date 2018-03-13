Hawaiian airlines updates Q1 guidance

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) lifts its outlook for Q1 operating revenue per available seat mile to +3% to +5% from -0.5% to +2.5%.

Capacity is seen rising 4% to 5% vs. +3% to +5% prior view.

Cost per available seat mile is expected to be up 4% to 6% vs. +3.5% to +6.5% prior view.

The company also expects to record one-time charges in Q1 totaling between $35M and $40M related to the purchase of three previously leased Boeing 767 aircraft, as well as the cancellation of an order for six Airbus A330-800 aircraft.

Source: Press Release