U.S. Steel -3% as Vertical Group cuts to Sell, says upside priced in

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -3.1% premarket after Vertical Group analyst Gordon Johnson downgrades shares to Sell from Hold with a $23 price target, slashed from $41, saying the shift in consumer sentiment on steel could mean Section 232 upside on U.S. hot-rolled coil prices has played out.

Also considering updated guidance - which was less than spectacular - and how multiples behaved "last time," Johnson surmises that the upside also has played out for X shares.

Analysts at BofA Merrill Lynch also downgraded shares earlier this month, but J.P. Morgan raised its stock price target to a Street-high $48.