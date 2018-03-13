Savara launches mid-stage study of lead candidate in lung infection

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) initiates a Phase 2a clinical trial, OPTIMA, assessing lead drug Molgradex in patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection.

The trial will enroll 30 adult participants who have failed to respond to or are intolerant of standard NTM antibiotic therapy. Patients will be treated for 24 weeks with a 12-week follow-up period. The primary endpoint is sputum culture conversion defined as a minimum of three sputum samples without NTM growth. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is May 2019.

Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).