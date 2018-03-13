Hebron Technology acquires equity interest in health care product trading company

Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) signed a share acquisition agreement with the sole shareholder of Xuzhou Weijia Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. and Weijia Bio-Tech to acquire a 49 per cent equity interest in in Weijia Bio-Tech in exchange for 1,442,778 newly issued Class A common shares of Hebron.

The signing parties agreed that the value of Weijia Bio-Tech is RMB37.1M and therefore, 49% of the equity interest is RMB18.18M.

Mr. Anyuan Sun, the Chairman of Hebron, commented, "We are excited about the opportunity to gain a piece of Weijia Bio-Tech, an emerging health care product distributor with strong presence in Northeast China. We expect to leverage Weijia Bio-Tech's distribution channel and relationships with major pharmaceutical and health care related product manufacturers to promote our valves and pipe fitting products."

