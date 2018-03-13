Resolute Energy rises as 2018 production seen surging more than 50%

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) +2% premarket despite missing Q4 earnings expectations, as it says it plans to increase 2018 total production by more than 50% Y/Y.

REN says Q4 production rose 41% Y/Y to 27,595 boe/day, exceeding the high end of company guidance, and FY 2017 output climbed 77% to 25,086 boe/day, which was roughly at the midpoint of guidance.

In the Permian Basin, Q4 production jumped 89% Y/Y to 25,481 boe/day and full year production surged 151% to 20,112 boe/day.

REN says Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased 36% Y/Y to $58.6M, and adjusted EBITDA for the full year rose 23% to $172.8M.

"We are executing on a clear plan and remain confident that our new drilling strategy will significantly improve well performance, reduce costs and increase year-over-year production by more than 50%," the company says.