Credit Suisse launches coverage on Macy's

Credit Suisse notes that the "flurry" of initiatives by Macy's (NYSE:M) are only producing modest results for the department store operator in terms of comparable sales growth and EPS lift.

"M is doing a good job launching initiatives to stave off structural headwinds, but excluding asset sales/lower tax/53rd wk, ‘18 Retail EPS is still guided down -7% YOY," sums up the analyst team.

The investment firm estimates another 100 Macy's stores are at risk of being closed.

CS sets a Neutral rating and $31 price target on Macy's.