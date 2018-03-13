Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/13/2018)

SPEX +52% to enter into cyber security market via DatChat acquisition.
PTI +44% as FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PTI-428, the Company’s cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator amplifier.
FTFT +15%.
ATHX +13% as Healios and Athersys expand MultiStem partnership.
ALT +9% after data from anthrax vaccine program.
BXC +10%.
BLCM +10% on positive effect in pediatric leukemia study.
AVGR +7% on providing update on U.S.intellectual property portfolio.
WKHS +6% on receiving a $7M order.
OPGN +5% on collaborating with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on a verification study for OpGen’s Acuitas.