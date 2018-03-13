Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/13/2018)

SPEX +52% to enter into cyber security market via DatChat acquisition.

PTI +44% as FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PTI-428, the Company’s cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator amplifier.

FTFT +15% .

ATHX +13% as Healios and Athersys expand MultiStem partnership.

ALT +9% after data from anthrax vaccine program.

BXC +10% .

BLCM +10% on positive effect in pediatric leukemia study.

AVGR +7% on providing update on U.S.intellectual property portfolio.

WKHS +6% on receiving a $7M order.