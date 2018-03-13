Credit Suisse sees 20% upside on Nike

Credit Suisse launches coverage on Nike (NYSE:NKE) with an Outperform rating on its view that revenue bottomed out in FQ1.

The investment firm points to drivers such as the World Cup, diminishing U.S. sales headwinds and a higher sell-thru rate for the basketball shoes business.

"We think Nike, with revenues accelerating and naturally reversing margin headwinds driving upside to Consensus, will continue to trade at a premium to peers," writes the CS team.

Credit Suisse's price target of $78 reps 20% upside potential for shares.