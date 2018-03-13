Report: Facebook to launch News feature on its Watch platform

Facebook (FB +0.2% ) is looking to launch a News section for its video Watch tab this summer, Axios reports.

It's testing video partnerships with some 10 publishers, with an eye to getting a daily video feature that would be at least three minutes long.

That feature would get at least a yearlong test to see what might work best. Facebook is working with publishers on the particulars of budget needs and monetization opportunities, according to the report.

It would be the first stand-alone product for national news on the Watch tab.