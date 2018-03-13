Antofagasta reports surging 2017 profit, ramps up dividend

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) is ~2% higher in London trading after reporting higher full-year earnings thanks to higher copper prices, and pledging to raise its dividend by more than expected.

The Chilean miner says 2017 EBITDA rose 59% Y/Y to $2.6B, with EBITDA margin strengthening to 54.5% for its highest reading since 2012, and full-year revenues rose 31% to $4.75B.

The miner will raise its annual dividend to 50.9 cents per share, a 177% increase from 2016 and representing 67% of underlying earnings, well above its minimum payout ratio of 35%.

Antofagasta forecasts its 2018 copper production will rise to 705K-740K metric tons from 704,300 in 2017, in line with previous guidance, while net cash costs are expected to increase to $1.35/lb. from $1.25/lb. last year.

The company flags higher than expected development costs for its Los Pelambres mine expansio, now seeing the first phase of the project costing $1.3B vs. $1B previously, with a final investment decision to be taken in H2.