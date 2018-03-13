Fitbit launches lower-priced smartwatch, wearable for children

Fitbit (FIT +1.5% ) is rolling out two new products, a light smartwatch and its first wearable for children.

The Fitbit Versa is aiming at broader appeal than flagship devices, with features similar to its Ionic but with softer colors and a friendlier price point: $199.95. It's the lightest metal smartwatch in the U.S. market, Fitbit says.

Along with that announcement, the company is launching female health tracking features on Fitbit Versa and Ionic, and for Fitbit app users starting in the spring.

Meanwhile, the Fitbit Ace is an activity tracker aimed at children 8 and older that tracks steps, active minutes and sleep and has a showerproof wristband.

Both are available for presale now; the Versa will have global retail availability in April, while the Ace is set for global retail availability in Q2.