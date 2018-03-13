Stocks open higher as inflation stays in check

Stocks open with solid gains after the latest government data on prices showed inflation in check, with the CPI rising 0.2% in February, as expected, after rising 0.5% in January, and the core CPI also meeting expectations with a 0.2% increase, down from 0.3% in January; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

Stocks seem little affected by the news that current CIA director Mike Pompeo will replace Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State.

European bourses are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% , Germany's DAX -0.2% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.7% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

In corporate news, Qualcomm -3.1% after Trump issued an order to block Broadcom's takeover attempt, citing risks to national security.

All 11 S&P sectors open higher, led by consumer discretionary ( +0.6% ), materials ( +0.6% ), tech ( +0.6% ) and real estate ( +0.6% ).

U.S. Treasury prices are higher following the inflation data, pushing yields lower; the benchmark 10-year yield is down 3 bps at 2.84%.