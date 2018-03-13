Exxon exec confirms Gulf Coast oil refining expansion plan

A senior Exxon Mobil (XOM) executive confirms the company is considering a multi-billion dollar project that would double U.S. light crude oil refining capacity along the U.S. Gulf Coast to take advantage of growing shale oil production.

The plan would add a crude distillation unit at XOM's 362K bbl/day Beaumont refinery and boost refining capacity at plants in Baytown, Tex., and Baton Rouge, La., Senior VP Jack Williams told Wall Street analysts last week, Reuters reports.

The expansion would offer a new outlet for the rising shale oil production from the Permian Basin, which is expected to overwhelm U.S. refining capacity in the next few years, says energy consultancy IHS Markit.

Reuters reported last month that XOM was near a final investment decision for a project to expand crude oil processing capacity at the Beaumont refinery to as much as 850K bbl/day.