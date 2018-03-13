Nuralstem's NSI-566 shows positive effect in primate SCI model; shares up 5%

Thinly traded nano cap Neuralstem (CUR +5.3% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of the publication of a manuscript in Nature Medicine showing that lead candidate NSI-566 produced a meaningful improvement in forelimb function in a non-human primate model of acute spinal cord injury (SCI). The study was led by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine.

