12 Retech Corporation acquires E-motion Apparel

12 ReTech Corporation (OTCPK:RETC) acquired E-motion Apparel in a stock for stock transaction between 12 ReTech and Hubert Blanchette, the owner and CEO of the company.

E-motion Apparel management will be retained and assist 12 ReTech with the growth of its e-commerce channels going forward.

Angelo Ponzetta, 12 ReTech's CEO stated, "We are pleased to have E-motion Apparel as the first acquisition of our consumer product microbrand rollup strategy. Their USA-based manufacturing capabilities will enhance our ability to quickly produce new samples and product ideas which is critical to the successful execution of our e-commerce strategy for apparel.”

Hub Blanchette, commented, “I am impressed by the software technology of 12 ReTech which helps retailers to fight and thrive in the very tough environment we are experiencing today. I feel that their technology will determine the future winners in the retail industry. Joining 12 ReTech is very exciting to me. I expect our brands to benefit greatly under 12 ReTech’s ownership, as I will now have access to the working capital that I have been looking for to get our business to the next level of success. Once we receive the working capital, I am projecting $1.4 million in revenues, with $300 thousand EBITDA over the next 12 months. There are opportunities that I see where we could double these projections in the second 12 months!”

