Salesforce launches new products for small businesses

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) launches new sales and customer service Essentials for small businesses.

The Essentials bundles sales and customer service software that offers a simplified alternative to Salesforce’s Sales and Service Cloud products.

Salesforce hasn’t established a strong foothold in small businesses with many organizations finding the software hard to use or expensive.

Essentials work “out of the box” and start at $25/user each month for teams up to 10 people – a $50/user discount from the original software.

Forrester Research analyst Kate Leggett says Essentials lacks marketing features and is more expensive than other customer relationship software including ProsperWorks, Freshworks, and Zoho.

Salesforce share are up 0.6% to $127.55.

Previously: Salesforce acquires B2B commerce platform (March 13)