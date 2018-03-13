Zedge +3.1% on narrower loss, operations growth

Zedge (NYSEMKT:ZDGE) is up 3.1% after Q2 earnings where revenues grew 19% and net loss narrowed.

SG&A costs increased due to the launch of Zedge Premium along with severance; excluding those, SG&PA would have decreased. Loss from operations fell to $122,000 from $338,000.

Monthly active users in the last 30 days grew 6.3% to 35.5M driven by emerging markets.

Total installs as of Jan. 31 were 306.2M (up 24.3%).

Average revenue per MAU derived from apps was up 15.2% to $0.0273, its sixth straight quarter of improvement.

