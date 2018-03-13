Reuters: Kazakhstan offers Shell a stake in state oil company

Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund has offered Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) a chance to buy as much as a 20% stake in the KazMunayGaz national oil company to make its planned flotation more attractive to foreign investors, Reuters reports.

KMG is the country’s third largest oil producer and has stakes in all major Kazakh projects, including the giant Kashagan oil field, and is Shell’s partner in several joint ventures.

The Kazakh sovereign fund, which owns a 90% stake in KMG, plans to float the company next year as part of the government’s privatization program.