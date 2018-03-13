CNET: Researchers find 13 vulnerabilities in AMD chips

CNET reports that security researchers have found 13 vulnerabilities in AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Ryzen and EPYC chips.

The flaws, reminiscent of the Spectre and Meltdown flaws that primarily impacted Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chips, allow attackers to install malware in the guarded portions of the processor.

Researchers from Israel’s CTS-Labs found the problems and gave AMD under 24 hours to respond before publishing the report. Researchers usually give 90 das notice for a company to have time to address the flaw.

Comment from AMD spokesman to CNET: “At AMD, security is a top priority and we are continually working to ensure the safety of our users as new risks arise. We are investigating this report, which we just received, to understand the methodology and merit of the findings.”

AMD shares are down 1.2% to $11.38.

Intel shares are up 2.9% to $53.02.

Previously: Tech giants scurry to patch chip flaws; Intel -2.6% (Jan. 4)