SL Green selling properties to buy back stock

What publicly-traded property owner doesn't lament the disconnect between the private-market value of their assets, and the public-market value of their stocks?

Well, management at SL Green (NYSE:SLG) is doing something about it, selling properties, and using proceeds to repurchase shares. "REITs are trading at big discounts," CEO Marc Holliday tells the WSJ. "Buying back your stock is the ultimate expression of your confidence in how cheap your stock is.”