Commercial Vehicle down 22% on Q4 results

Commercial Vehicle (CVGI -22.5% ) reported a revenue growth of 25.6% Y/Y to $188.3M. Segment revenue: Global truck and bus +24.1% Y/Y to $113.7M and global construction and agriculture +30% Y/Y to $78.5M.

Q4 overall operation margin improved by 198 bps to 4.59%. Global truck and bus segments operating margin i mproved by 130 bps to 8.18% and global construction and agriculture improved by 210 bps to 6.24%.

Fourth quarter 2017 class 8 truck builds in North America were up 40% year over year and net orders in January were 48,700 units, the highest level since 2006. Furthermore, medium duty truck orders look favorable so far in 2018 likely indicating another strong year in that segment, and the global construction industry continues to accelerate”, said Patrick Miller, CEO and President.

2018 Outlook: North America class 8 truck production range 300,000-325,000.

Previously: Commercial Vehicle misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (March 12)