More on InnerWorkings' Q4 results

InnerWorkings (INWK -9.1% ) reports revenue growth of 11% in Q4.

Gross margin rate down 170 bps to 23.7% for the period.

SG&A expense rate fell 10 bps to 20%.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA decreased 7.4% to $14.59M.

Operating margin rate declined 90 bps to 2.4%.

Inventories +10% Y/Y to $34.81M.

FY2018 Guidance: Gross revenue: $1.195B to $1.230B (+5% to +8%); Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $74M to $77M (+19% to +24%); Adjusted EPS: $0.56 to $0.59 (+37% to +44%).

“We had a strong finish to 2017 with a growth rate that exceeded our expectations. In addition, we’ve won several large new contracts in recent months, and we’re well down the path on a number of exciting sales pursuits,” said Chief Executive Officer Eric D. Belcher. “This combination sets us up for strong growth in 2018.”

