Cut off from Qualcomm, Broadcom may eye other chip buyouts

With Broadcom's (AVGO +1.4%) hostile pursuit of Qualcomm (QCOM -4.5%) at an end via the signature of President Trump, what's next for the firm's acquisition prospects?
The firm's liable to stay in the market for a purchase, RBC's Amit Daryanani says, with some potential interest in memory chip firms and semiconductor capital equipment companies as well.
Xilinx (XLNX -1.3%), for example, satisfies most of Broadcom's requirements and is in a "stable duopoly," Daryanani says. And operating margin expansion could be attainable at Analog Devices (ADI +0.2%) or Maxim (MXIM -0.8%).
But Marvell (MRVL -5.2%) would be a tougher nut due to regulatory hurdles even though it fits -- and Benchmark believes the collapse of a Broadcom/Qualcomm pursuit will put marvell's deal with Cavium (CAVM -4%) in the regulatory spotlight. (h/t Bloomberg)
Meanwhile, KeyBanc is pointing to Micron (MU +1.9%) as a potential Broadcom target next.
Also floated by a couple of analysts (though not as transformational a deal for Broadcom as Qualcomm would be): Israel's Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX).