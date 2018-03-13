Cut off from Qualcomm, Broadcom may eye other chip buyouts

With Broadcom's (AVGO +1.4% ) hostile pursuit of Qualcomm (QCOM -4.5% ) at an end via the signature of President Trump, what's next for the firm's acquisition prospects?

The firm's liable to stay in the market for a purchase, RBC's Amit Daryanani says, with some potential interest in memory chip firms and semiconductor capital equipment companies as well.

Xilinx (XLNX -1.3% ), for example, satisfies most of Broadcom's requirements and is in a "stable duopoly," Daryanani says. And operating margin expansion could be attainable at Analog Devices (ADI +0.2% ) or Maxim (MXIM -0.8% ).

But Marvell (MRVL -5.2% ) would be a tougher nut due to regulatory hurdles even though it fits -- and Benchmark believes the collapse of a Broadcom/Qualcomm pursuit will put marvell's deal with Cavium (CAVM -4% ) in the regulatory spotlight. (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, KeyBanc is pointing to Micron (MU +1.9% ) as a potential Broadcom target next.

Also floated by a couple of analysts (though not as transformational a deal for Broadcom as Qualcomm would be): Israel's Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX).