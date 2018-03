Jefferies analyst Brent Thill says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is on track to reach $1T in market cap by 2022, a 29% valuation upside to yesterday.

Thill sees ads as a key driver with the potential for $22B in ad revenue by 2022, up from $4B last year.

Thill maintains a Buy rating on Amazon and raises its target from $1,750 to $1,850, a 16% upside to yesterday’s close.

Amazon shares are down 0.9% to $1,584.40.

