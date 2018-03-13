India again cuts Monsanto's GM cotton seed royalty, this time by 20%

India's government has officially cut royalties that local seed companies pay to Monsanto (MON +0.5% ) for the second time in two years, confirming a report last week, potentially sparking another dispute with the company that threatened to leave India in 2016.

India’s farm ministry says it will reduce royalties paid by Indian seed companies to MON for its genetically modified cotton by 20.4%, following its 70% cut in 2016.

The government also trims the prices of genetically modified cotton seeds by 7.5% to 740 rupees ($11.39) for a packet of 450 grams to help farmers who are struggling with pest infestations; more than 90% of India’s cotton crop is genetically modified.