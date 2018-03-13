Fuel Tech up 14% on Q4 results

Fuel Tech (FTEK +14.8% ) reported a revenue growth of 39.9% Y/Y to $13.4M. Segment revenues: APC +89.7% Y/Y to $9.46M and FUEL CHEM -17% Y/Y to 3.92M.

Q4 overall operating margin recovered by 7016 bps to 3.35%. APC segment operating margin i mproved by 3338 bps to 39.85% and FUEL CHEM improved by 1394 bps to 47.25%.

SG&A expenses -16.5% Y/Y to $4.9M, reflecting impact for cost containment initiatives.

Capital projects backlog was $22.1M as of 31 December 2017.

