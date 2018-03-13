More on TeleTech Holdings' Q4

TeleTech Holdings (TTEC -8.1% ) reports organic revenue growth of 7.5% in Q4.

Segment revenue: Customer Management Services: $343.3M (+32.1%); Customer Growth Services: $31.8M (-9.9%); Customer Technology Services: $33.5M (+4.6%); Customer Strategy Services: $18M (+2.1%).

Non-GAAP AHFS/WD operating margin rate expanded 110 bps to 11.1%.

Bookings mix was diversified across verticals with 72% from existing clients and 10% from outside of the United States for the quarter.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: $1.505B to $1.525B (+3.3% to +4.7%); Non-GAAP EBITDA margin: 13% to 13.3%; Operating margin rate: 8.7% to 8.9%; Capex: 3.8% of revenue.

