Exxon-partnered biotech firm eyes cost-competitive algae fuel by 2025

Production of advanced biofuels made from algae could grow rapidly in the late 2020s, says Synthetic Genomics, the biotech company that has formed a partnership with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to develop the fuel.

The two companies say they are aiming to set up one or more demonstration plants by 2025 to produce 10K bbl/day of diesel and jet fuel from genetically modified algae, and that scaling up production could be relatively quick.

The companies say they see a "pathway" to make algae-based fuel a commercial reality, although many technical challenges must be overcome before large-scale production is possible.