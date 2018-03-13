New Media partners with Kabbage on SMB services push

New Media Investment Group (NEWM -0.1% ) has formed a strategic alliance with Kabbage, a financial services, technology and data platform.

The goal for the publisher is to bring more access to working capital to small/mid-sized businesses doing businesses in New Media's 550 local communities, via its UpCurve SMB services business.

"This alliance will provide New Media an opportunity to share in the revenue growth Kabbage may experience as it increases its 130,000 customer base in these new markets," the company says in its statement.