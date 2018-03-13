Pacific Ethanol slips day after soaring 24% as CEO, other insiders buy shares

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX -4.8% ) is lower today after skyrocketing nearly 24% in yesterday's trade following disclosures that CEO Neil Koehler and other top executives bought shares last Friday.

Koehler bought 30K shares for $3.20 each, the company's VP of commodities and corporate development bought 6.5K shares at the same price, and the COO bought 3K shares for $3.25 each.

PEIX shares sank 16% last week after reporting a Q4 loss and the introduction of a bill in Congress that would reduce mandates to use ethanol; the insider purchases were made after the stock had dropped to $3.10 on Thursday, its lowest closing price in more than two years.