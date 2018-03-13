Alibaba participates in $866M round for bike-sharing company

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) leads a $866M investment round in Chinese bike-sharing company Ofo.

Other participants: Alibaba’s payment arm Ant Financial, Haofeng Group, Tianhe Capital, and Junli Capital.

The last time Ofo discussed valuation was before a funding round last July when the value was given at above $2B. The current round brings total funding up to $2.2B.

Ofo has about 200M users globally with a presence in 250 cities in 21 countries.

Ofo competes locally with Tencent-backed Mobike, which has raised a total of $928M.

Alibaba shares are down 2.2% to $188.49.

Previously: Bloomberg: Ant Financial reaches $95B in consumer lending (March 12)