Advanced Emissions Solutions down 3% on FY results

Advanced Emissions (ADES -3.3% ) FY revenue decreased by 29.5% Y/Y to $35.69M. Segment revenues: Equipment sale -50% Y/Y to $31.40M, chemicals +29% Y/Y to $4.25M and consulting and others -1340% to $0.04M.

FY overall operating margin declined by 690 bps to -38.70%.

FY Royalty earnings from Tinuum Group +58% Y/Y to $9.7M and Tinuum distributions to ADES + 16 Y/Y to $53.5M.

2018 Outlook: Based on invested RC facilities as of December 31, 2017, the Company reaffirms its recently updated expected future net RC cash flows to ADES to be between $275 million and $300 million through year end 2021

