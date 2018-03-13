Reuters: Oil majors eye Argentina in test of free-market reforms

Oil majors are evaluating bids for offshore exploration rights in Argentina, Reuters reports, which would mark a major change in a country that has seen little offshore exploration for decades.

Companies including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Statoil (NYSE:STO) tell Reuters that hey are looking at bidding in auctions to be held later this year, and a government official says Exxon (XOM -0.7% ) and Chevron (CVX +0.7% ) also have shown interest.

“Growing confidence in the current government’s policies - their focus on trying to create an environment that is attractive for investments - has been the big change,” says Shell’s head of deepwater Wael Sawan.

While little exploration has been done outside the Austral basin, YPF has identified 22M boe for further investigation, the company's upstream head said recently.

Argentina will take bids for three offshore basins from July through November.