Sling TV adds in-app upgrades to Roku offering

Streaming service Sling TV (DISH -1.1% ) has made several upgrades to its app for Roku (ROKU -0.1% ), including an upgrade feature that allows for subscribers to change options in the app itself.

Subscribers can now add video-on-demand channels from various providers as an add-on via the app on Roku, as well as the service's cloud DVR option.

The revisions also provide quicker access to channels marked "favorites" in the main guide and in a new micro guide that appears while customers watch a program. The guide also has updated arrow controls to improve navigation functionality.