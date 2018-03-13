SuperCom secures contract to deploy Electronic Monitoring suite

SuperCom (SPCB -4% ) has secured a contract to provide its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring suite of GPS and home detention offender tracking and monitoring solutions in South Carolina.

"Our M2M solutions continue to expand into more geographic areas in the United States, and the demand for our products can support sustainable, compounded topline growth," said Ordan Trabelsi, President of the Americas. "Every win within this field not only helps SuperCom enhance its global brand, but also cultivates project expansion within our growing customer base. We look forward to deploying these solutions for the first time in South Carolina."

