Argo Group announces acquisition of Ariscom

Argo Group International Holdings (AGII +1.6% ) has acquired Italian specialty insurer Ariscom. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This transaction follows a series of recent senior leadership appointments within Argo Group’s International segment.

Matt Harris, head of ArgoGlobal’s European and Asian operations, will assume the role of Ariscom Managing Director, with immediate effect.

“Ariscom provides an established platform that we can use to efficiently expand our presence in continental Europe,” said Argo Group CEO Mark E. Watson III. “Italy is one of Europe’s largest and best-performing P&C insurance markets. We’re also eager to tap into Ariscom’s existing broker and client network throughout Italy, with longer-term opportunities to develop capabilities across Europe – particularly in Spain and Portugal.”