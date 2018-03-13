Canadian dollar falls on Poloz speech

The market took Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz's speech as dovish, and the Canadian dollar continues its decline falling over 0.7% today.

His choice of topics softened the interest rate outlook amid a tight labor market, and a heated trade debate going on across the border.

"..while most other population groups have seen their participation rates recover from the Great Recession, that has yet to occur for young Canadians,” Poloz said on labor force participation rates.

The NAFTA negotiations are another major factor deteriorating rate expectations given the real risk of the free-trade deal being scrapped.

"In a scenario in which NAFTA is actually scrapped, we would expect USD/CAD to adjust significantly higher, likely by double digits in percentage terms, as a first order effect," says Ben Randol, an FX strategist at BofA.