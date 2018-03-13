More on MISTRAS Group's Q4

MISTRAS Group (MG -2.9% ) reports revenue rose 10% in Q4, due to the combined effect of organic growth coupled with acquisition expansion.

Services segment revenues increased 17% tp $146M.

Gross margin rate down 140 bps to 26.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 190 bps to 4.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 24% to $17.82M.

FY2018 Guidance: Total revenues: $715M to $730M; Service revenues: ~+1% to +3%; International revenues: ~+10%; Adjusted EBITDA: $78M to $83M; Operating cash flow: ~70M; Capex: $15M to $20M.

