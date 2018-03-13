CNIT receives contract for Guangxi Autonomous Region

China Information Technology (CNIT -2.3% ) has entered into a contract for the sale of 1,500 CNIT cloud-based ad terminals to be installed in office buildings and residential communities throughout Hezhou, a city in Guangxi Autonomous Region connecting three provinces.

The company expects to generate sales and service revenue to of ~$0.5M.

CEO Jianghuai Lin: "This contract is the result of high market demand in Guangxi Autonomous Region. It reflects a greatly accelerated market expansion for our products and promotes market coverage in the neighboring Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Bay Area."

Mr. Lin reiterated that by 2018, the Company expects to sell an additional 120,000 cloud-based ad terminals with market penetration in 100 cities with coverage for 200 million people throughout China.