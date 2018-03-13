Large holder Dr Pepper shareholder mulls selling

Large Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS +0.3% ) shareholder Lindsell Train is considering selling a stake in the company worth more than $380M, according to Reuters.

"We are yet to be persuaded of the compatibility of the businesses. To us distribution of single serve coffee is very different from canned or bottled beverages," says Michael Lindsell, a co-funder of the London-based firm.

"No doubt there are some scale benefits and in particular overlapping costs that can be eliminated, but we have yet to be persuaded that we want to be an enthusiastic holder of the combined business which has at least initially a huge overhang of debt," he adds.

The Keurig-Dr Pepper deal is the largest combination in the beverage industry in history. After the transaction closes, shareholders of Dr Pepper Snapple will own about a 13% stake in the merged company.

Dr Pepper trades at $117.85 vs. the post-deal high of $126.65.