Century Aluminum +7% after second analyst upgrade this week

Century Aluminum (CENX +7% ) surges after receiving its second analyst upgrade this week, as Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform and raises its price target to $30 from $23.

Cowen thinks CENX's announced restart of 150K metric tons of idled capacity at its Hawesville, Ky., will provide a 20% increase to shipments and 33% higher EBITDA relative to the company's previous 2018 respective shipment and earnings guidance of 745K metric tons and $300M.

The firm estimates the unlocking of spare capacity will drive CENX's 2019 EBITDA 40% higher, and believes the company is conservative in expecting the restart to contribute $75M-$100M of incremental EBITDA when all three potlines are fully ramped by H2 2019, leading to an annual EBITDA run-rate of $375M-$400M.

Earlier: Century Aluminum upgraded at BMO, as tariffs to lift volumes and premiums (March 12)