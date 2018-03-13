Townsquare Media +9% on profit beat, launch of dividend

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is 9% higher today on heavy volume after Q4 earnings where it edged profit expectations and initiated a quarterly cash dividend.

Operating income swung to a loss of $42.85M from a year-ago gain of $14.8M, inclusive of a goodwill impairment charge of $51.85M. Net loss was $27.1M, vs. a year-ago gain of $3.2M.

On an adjusted basis, net income fell to $3.89M from $4.83M.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075/share that "reflects confidence in our current capitalization, the strength of our balance sheet, our free cash flow generation, and our outlook for 2018," says co-CEO Dhruv Prasad.

Revenue by segment: Local Marketing Solutions, $91.65M (up 0.4%); Entertainment, $22.6M (down 17.4%).

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript

Press release