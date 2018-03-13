Reuters: ArcelorMittal says not seeking Canadian government aid

The chief executive of ArcelorMittal (MT +0.5% ) Dofasco operations in Canada tells Reuters that the company is not seeking government aid, even as the domestic steel industry faces uncertainty after the U.S. provided temporary relief on steel imports.

Sean Donnelly also says Canada's government must put resources in place to ensure that cheap steel is not diverted into Canada following Pres. Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on steel imports.

MT is Canada's largest steel manufacturer, employing more than 10K people with seven units in the country, and Canada is the biggest supplier of steel and aluminum to the U.S.