Amazon shutters Vendor Express wholesale program

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will shut down its Vendor Express wholesale program. Order issuing will end on May 21, and the program will end completely on January 2.

The three-year-old program was meant to help wholesalers get inventory on the site faster than the invite-only (and thoroughly vetted) Vendor Central.

The news came through a company email to sells, which was seen by CNBC.

Previously: GBH: Amazon and Facebook could disrupt live sports broadcasting (March 13)

Previously: Jefferies: Amazon could hit $1T valuation by 2022 (March 13)