Investors flock to consumer discretionary ETFs

The Consumer Discretionary Select SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) together saw more than $500M of inflows last week, according to Bloomberg. That would be the largest weekly inflow since 2015.

The tracked index includes entertainment, cars, clothes, restaurants, and hotels, but names like Amazon (the #1 holding of both funds) and Netflix (in the top 10) are apparently drawing the money. Internet companies make up 22% of VCR and 30% of XLY.

"If I’m looking into buying Amazon, I’m going to start taking a look and doing research on the ETFs that hold Amazon in a large percentage," says a portfolio manager.