Northern Pass project delayed again, throwing approval into question

Eversource Energy (ES -0.7% ) is lower after the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee voted to defer a decision on whether to restart its review of the Northern Pass transmission line until May, hurting the $1.6B project's chances of approval.

Massachusetts officials earlier chose ES's 192-mile transmission project to help the state meet renewables goals, but New Hampshire then rejected the project.

The Committee's rejection and now the vote to delay any decision on reopening deliberations throws into question whether Northern Pass can finalize a 20-year deal with Massachusetts by late March to supply hydropower and give the project a guaranteed buyer for its electricity.