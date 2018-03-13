China unloads stake in Blackstone

China Investment Corporation has closed out its holding in Blackstone (NYSE:BX), according to the FT. It ends an 11-year investment by the sovereign wealth fund, which acquired a 9.9% stake in Blackstone in 2007 for $3B.

The move will fit into the recent narrative of a growing trade war between the two countries. but a source says the stake has been offloaded very gradually, and mostly prior to Trump.

Figuring out how CIC did on its investment is tricky, given a number of buys and sells through the years. An executive there says the fund made money, but the return trailed market benchmarks.