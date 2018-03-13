Adidas sets aggressive buyback targets

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) says it will buy back up to €1B worth of its shares this year.

The German company plans to buy back up to €3B euros ($3.72B) of its shares by May 11, 2021,

Adidas expects to finance the buybacks through its current cash and expected strong cash flow in coming years.

"We will continue to relentlessly drive operating cash flow, while at the same time investing back into our company to provide for future growth. The buyback complements our stated dividend policy, underscoring our commitment to continuous shareholder return," says Adidas CFO Harm Ohlmeyer.

Adidas press release