Firsthand Technology Value Fund holding Pivotal Systems exploring IPO on Australian Security Exchange

Firsthand Technology Value Fund's (SVVC -3.8% ) largest holding (19.9% of net assects as of Dec. 31, 2017), Pivotal Systems has engaged investment banks Moelis Australia and Shaw and Partners to explore a potential 2018 listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Fund’s initial investment in Pivotal was made in 2012 and have invested a total of $19.0M in the company.

More details regarding a potential listing will be made public as they become available. No assurances can be given as to whether Pivotal will be able to list its shares, the prices at which a listing and later trading would occur or whether such a listing would mean that the value of the Fund’s holdings in Pivotal would increase.

