CF Industries downgraded at Citi, citing falling urea price environment

CF Industries (CF -3.7% ) is sharply lower after Citigroup downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $45 price target, trimmed from $47, citing the stock's 42% advance over the past year.

CF shares are factoring in urea prices of $300/ton in 2019 vs. the $270/ton modeled by Citi, which assumes more "mid-cycle" type multiples, analyst P.J. Juvekar writes, adding that "given the run in CF shares, we think it may be difficult for near-term outperformance to continue in a falling urea price environment."

Citi assumes a 30% sequential decline in urea prices into Q3, but in the long run the firm projects favorable trends due to urea supply growth during 2018-21 that appears to fall consistently beneath long-term demand growth.